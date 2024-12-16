Fines of up to £1,000 for fly-tipping to be discussed by council in meeting this week
The executive meeting will receive an update on proposals to increase fines for a variety of environmental crimes, including up to £1,000 for fly-tipping.
Fines for offences such as littering, graffiti, fly-posting and household waste duty of care could also be increased to the new maximum levels in a bid to combat the persisting issues.
Councillor Matt Binley, North Northants Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “We know how much of an impact littering, fly-tipping and environmental crimes have on communities across North Northants and council teams work hard to combat the issues.
“It is important that we consider this report carefully, looking at the changes in national regulations and the impact of an increase to Fixed Penalty Notices - which would hopefully make people think twice before committing environmental crimes.”
Changes to national regulations were introduced by the previous Government in the summer last year, meaning the council can change the penalty for environmental crime offences.
If the report is approved, anyone found using an unlawful waste carrier could still be fined, whilst the unlawful waste carrier would also be fined up to the maximum amount.
Fly-tipping is often the occurrence of people using unregistered waste carriers to dispose of unwanted items and waste. Such companies must be registered with the Environment Agency and be in possession of a Waste Carrier Licence, which must be able to be shown on request.
Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “Fines like this are always used as part of a wider toolbox of enforcement measures, which we hope act as a deterrent.
“But we also don’t want residents to get caught out and ask that you make sure you are using a registered waste carrier or risk a large fine - an amount which could be a lot more than the fee you would have paid by using a registered waste carrier.”
