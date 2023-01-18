Fines for fare dodgers on East Midlands Railway to rise to £100 from Monday
Anyone travelling without a valid ticket will be hit with the higher fine
Customers who travel on East Midlands Railway (EMR) without a valid ticket will be issued with a £100 fine on top of the price of a single ticket from Monday.
The rise from the current level of £20 is being brought in by the Department for Transport and is the first increase in the penalty fare in England since 2005.
If paid before 21 days the fine is reduced to £50, plus the price of the full applicable single fare.
A penalty fare may be charged if the customer:
- Travels without a valid ticket
- Is unable to produce the appropriate Railcard
- Travels in First Class accommodation with a standard ticket
- Are 16 or over travelling on a child rate ticket
- Travels beyond the destination of the ticket
Customers should buy their ticket from the ticket office, a ticket machine, or online.
If they are using pay as you go or a smartcard ticket, they should ensure they touch in to start their journey as required.
If the ticket office is closed, customers will be able to buy at a ticket machine or online before they board a train.
Neil Grabham, customer services director at East Midlands Railway, said: "The vast majority of our customers always buy a ticket, and they understand that for the railway to successfully operate, improve, and secure investment, fares need to be paid for.
"Sadly though, there are a minority of determined people who always look to evade paying or look for ways to work the system.
"Following direction from the Department for Transport and in line with other train operators, EMR will be increasing penalty fares.
"By doing so, we hope to provide a proper deterrent to those intent on travelling without a ticket.’’
There is a process in place for customers to appeal a penalty fare which includes an independent panel to ensure fairness and appropriate use of the legislation.
EMR Connect is an all-electric service providing commuter style services between London, Luton, Bedford, Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby.
More information concerning East Midlands Railway's fare policies can be found on its website here: https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/help-manage/about-us/policies/penalty-fares