Finedon residents warned to close doors and windows after huge fire hits caravan business

The fire is thought to have affected a caravan business on an industrial estate in Finedon. Photo courtesy of Neil Ransom.

People living in and around Finedon are being warned to keep their doors and windows closed this evening as firefighters tackle a large blaze.

A fire is thought to have caused serious damage at The Caravan Company on the industrial area off the A6 Irthlingborough Road tonight (Friday, July 8).

Acrid black smoke could be seen for some distance as residents reported hearing gas canitsers exploding.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene and have issued a warning to keep doors and windows closed to ensure the safety of residents.