A fundraising funday will take place on Finedon Green on August 25, helping the family of a man who died of a brain tumour to generate cash for charity and help cover the cost of a headstone.

Just one year after his passing on September 5, 2022, Lisa Dwane is putting together a funday from midday in honour of her husband, Tom, who was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.

After a 20-month battle, he passed away, leaving behind his wife, four children, and six grandchildren.

Lisa Dwane will host a fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research after husband Tom (inset) passed away from the condition in September 2022

Lisa said: “He was an amazing dad and grandad.

"When people are willing to give it’s so heartwarming, it shows there are those people out there who do care.

"We are not a wealthy family and headstones are very expensive but we really want to give him as good as we can.”

When he died last year, she said it was ‘like our whole world opened up and swallowed us.’

Lisa called Tom 'an amazing dad and grandad' to his four children and six grandchildren

In response, Lisa’s event on the Green, just off the High Street, will give attendees the chance to enjoy attractions like a bouncy castle, face painting, guess the sweets in the jar and other stalls, including a burger and ice cream van.

An online fundraiser has also been set up, which has already generated £125 of its £2,000 goal.

Lisa added: "It’s been fun in a way because it’s keeping me busy, I’m really hoping it will be a good day and that people will turn up.”

Brain Tumour Research is campaigning to increase the national investment in researching the biggest killer of those under 40 of any cancer.

Historically, just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research and development has been allocated to brain tumours, and Lisa is hoping that her fundraiser can make a small, but significant difference.

The sky is the limit, as Lisa said that the intention is to raise ‘as much as we can.’