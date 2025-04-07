Finedon Community Centre volunteers want to remind people 'we do exist’ as committee seeks new ways to keep building open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers dedicated to keeping Finedon Community Centre open have asked residents to use it or ‘lose it’.

Once the former Methodist Church, and was acquired in 1984, later opening in 1988 as the Finedon Community Sports and Leisure Centre. However, post Covid, use of the Wellingborough Road facility has declined, meaning new ways are being explored to ensure it remains a valuable part of the town.

Becky Harrison is one of the volunteers hoping to help revitalise the community centre.

She said: “We want to put the community back into the community centre. We’re trying to do a big shake up.

Volunteers Shaunie Taylor, Becky Harrison, Evonne Saunders, and Paul Davies are some of the committee members hoping to keep Finedon Community Centre going

"It’s such a lovely building, it would be such a shame to see Finedon lose it. Things are picking up, but we need to get it more well known.”

The community centre has two large function rooms with a bar and kitchen facilities WiFi, lift accessibility, and heat pump air conditioning, all of which have ensured the building can be used for a wide range of events, from Christmas craft fairs to Valentine’s barn dances, and even local consultations for massive developments such as Kettering Energy Park in April 2024.

On April 13 this year, the community centre will host its second ever spring craft market featuring over 30 stalls, a visit from the Easter Bunny, a community raffle, and refreshments served by the 1st Finedon Scouts.

Paul Davies, who also volunteers at the centre, said: “To some degree with community facilities you’re just aware of it and it’s great to know it’s there when you need it, but you’d only miss it if it was suddenly gone.

Finedon Community Centre will host a spring craft fair and its AGM later this month

“The previous committee had seen a radical change in the use of the building, it was fairly well used before Covid, and a lot of people moved away or found an alternative place for events, so it’s been a challenge.

“One of the impulses is that when you’re in an environment which is an old building and expensive to run, if you have fewer people coming through the door, the sense is that you have to increase your prices, because on a smaller base you need more support to keep the building going.

“As new people come onto the committee we’ve had the opportunity to take a step back and go back to the principle of what the building is for.

“It’s for the people of Finedon to use and pricing ourselves out of the market is a bad strategy. We want to remind people we do exist, and would love to host your events.”

The centre’s annual general meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday, April 23, to give the people of the town the opportunity to learn more about what the community centre does, and how it can be used, as well as to share suggestions about how it can best be used to help preserve its long-term future. The committee is keen to discover new ways the space can be used to benefit the local area, and is hoping to futureproof the building that is one of the centrepieces of the town’s architecture.

Paul Davies added: “A lot of what’s in the building does date back to the original renovation and conversion from church to community centre and with time it’s getting to the end of its life and needs money to modernise it.

Evonne Saunders added: "We’d really like to make the most of the aesthetics of the place and modernise it without losing the character which makes it a bigger job because it needs to be done sympathetically.”

The committee is keen for people to attend the AGM, and is on the lookout for more members to help shape the future of the building. Those who are interested in doing so can contact the existing committee via email at [email protected], or by speaking to a member at one of the many events that are held at the venue across the year.