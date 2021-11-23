Finedon charity's £40,000 gift is latest boost to education of town's children

Pupils at a Finedon school have been boosted by another huge donation of just over £40,000 from a charity set up to help the education of children in the town.

Trustees from Finedon Educational Charity were on hand to see the two areas of Finedon Mulso CE Junior School that have been transformed with cash from the fund.

As well as refurbishing the school library and restocking it with new volumes using a grant of £14,000, an area of the playground has been turned into an outdoor gym equipped with heavy duty apparatus for students to use at playtime, after a donation of £26,721.

John Havlicek presents the cheque for the outdoor gym

Since 2014, the Finedon Educational Charity has awarded more than 100 grants totalling £340,000 with the majority of the money allocated to the two schools in Finedon.

Joanne Lloyd-Williams, headteacher of Finedon Mulso CE Junior School, said: "We are hugely grateful that we have a strong partnership with the Finedon Educational Charity.

"The pupils, staff and parents really value the contribution they make to the school. Thank you. It's a great partnership and we really appreciate it that we have it in Finedon.

"The projects we have chosen should improve the children's fitness and learning - the library has had a huge injection of £9,000 worth of books."

Pupils enjoying the outdoor gym equipment

Treasurer of the charity, Brian Foster, said: "There isn't a child of school age in Finedon who hasn't benefitted from the charity because they come through the system from the playschool, to the infants and then the juniors.

"Individuals can also apply - young people going to university or college who need a laptop or sports equipment. We support music lessons, dance, or sports with equipment."

The charity's income is generated from investment after the sale of three parcels of land in the town, administered by eight trustees who are appointed from within the town.

Children have been using the new school library since 2020. Pupils have been able to use the outdoor gym on an all-weather artificial grassed area since they returned after half-term.

Nine pupils can use the different stations at the same time

Giving their verdicts on the new playground facilities Thomas, aged nine, said: "It's amazing."

Isla, nine, said: "It's really fun now we have more play equipment. It's nice to be able to work with friends."

The library has been equally popular. Leo said: "There's a big range of books. Before there weren't as many options."

Ten-year-old Thu said: "It's improved and expanded. The old library wasn't as good. There's a good choice now."

Colin Mortimer presents the cheque for £14,000

The charity also supports Huxlow Science College in Irthlingborough, a school where many Finedon children progress to after primary school, and 14 different groups and organisations including Guides, Scouts and various sports teams.

Mr Foster added: "There are also three other projects under way at the infant school including a new library, which when completed, will cost £50,000.

"If you have, or know someone, who has an individual development need or a project which would benefit from our assistance, please apply."

Applications from individuals living in Finedon, youth organisations based in Finedon, Finedon Infant School, Finedon Mulso CEVA Junior School and Huxlow Science College will be considered.

Click here to visit the charity's page for an application form and for terms and conditions. The two deadlines each year for applications are January 15 and June 15.