Staff of a caravan sales and repairs business devastated by a huge blaze at their Finedon premises have thanked firefighters for their efforts.

Fire broke out at The Caravan Company in Irthlingborough Road on the evening of Friday, July 8 – five crews battled to stop flames spreading.

High winds caused smoke to billow across the area, sending large pieces of molten plastic and fibreglass from burning caravans across neighbouring properties.

Andrew Scott (centre) hands over a cheque for £1,000 to Rob Berwick and Tony Evans of the Northamptonshire Fire Service.

To thank Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, The Caravan Company’s managing director Andrew Scott has written personally to the chief fire officer to thank the service for their ‘truly exceptional’ work on the day.

Mr Scott said: “The firefighters did such a good job of containing the fire that The Caravan Company was able to re-open for business the very next day.

"This not only saved a number of buildings on and close to the site but also protected the business and thus the livelihoods of the company’s employees.

“The partnership between the Northamptonshire Police and Fire Service was nothing short of amazing. To show just how grateful we are we have been raising money for the Fire Fighters Benevolent Fund."

The Caravan Company in Irthlingborough Road, Finedon

As well as damage caused to areas where caravan servicing is done and the on-site accessory shop, 17 touring caravans were destroyed. Now the company has vowed not just to repair but to ‘build back better’.

The Finedon site has already undergone a number of improvements over the past couple of years, including a new and enlarged outdoor display area that can hold around 150 nearly new and assured used touring caravans. The sales and administration offices have also been refurbished and modernised.

Mr Scott added: "The public’s response was fantastic with some genuinely touching comments made on our Facebook page and sales at the Finedon branch actually increased during the four days after the fire.

The aftermath of the fire at The Caravan Company in Finedon

“The Caravan Company’s staff worked tirelessly in the hours and days after the fire to ensure the site was safe for visitors and the business has exciting development plans for 2023."

