Finedon caravan company blaze investigation latest

Investigations into a huge blaze that engulfed up to a dozen caravans, outbuildings and gardens in Finedon on Friday evening (July 8) have discovered the fire was accidental.

At its height six pumps and a water tanker were needed for firefighters battle to the flames at The Caravan Company in Irthlingborough Road.

Smoke billowed across the area sending large pieces of molten plastic and fibreglass from burning caravans across neighbouring properties. Residents were advised to stay indoors and close windows and doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The devastation left by the fire at the Caravan Company in Finedon

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: “A fire investigation officer attended the scene the following day along with a fire dog to determine the cause of the fire, which has been confirmed as accidental.

"At its peak, the fire on Irthlingborough Road East on Friday, July 8, saw six pumps in attendance with one water carrier.

"Crews from Irthlingborough, Kettering, Raunds, Wellingborough, Thrapston and Earls Barton were all at the scene from around 7.50pm until 11.15pm, working to control and extinguish the flames.”

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and other crew members used reel jets to put out the flames and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure that there were no further hotspots.

The alarm had been raised by Karen and Rob Buxton who were in their garden, over the fence from the caravan parking area, smelling smoke.