A cannabis factory was discovered

A cannabis factory in a quiet residential area of Finedon was discovered after neighbours became suspicious.

Northamptonshire Police raided the premises in Cromer Road, off Wellingborough Road, at about 4pm on Saturday (April 30).

It is believed that the house raided was a domestic residence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A force spokesman said: “A total of 58 plants were discovered across four rooms. The cannabis factory discovered as a result of community intelligence.”