Finedon business wins big at 2025 British Independent Garage Awards
The business between Finedon and Kettering specialises in servicing German cars and delivering ‘a first class service built on reputation’, serving the likes of Burton Latimer, Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Northampton, Raunds, Rushden, Thrapston and Wellingborough.
Roz Newman, company secretary at BTN Automotive, said: “We are thrilled and forever grateful to have been awarded this prestigious accolade for our family run business.
"This is testament to our amazing team's dedication, hard work and commitment to the industry as well for believing in us.”
A ceremony was held by the Independent Garage Association (IGA) at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on Friday, September 12 with more than 500 guests and representatives from garages all over the UK, the largest audience for the awards to date.
Key stakeholders, leading suppliers and industry decision-makers were also in attendance, where finalists were announced and winners came forward to collect their prize.
A BIG Awards spokesman said: “These outstanding individuals and businesses reflect the passion, professionalism and high standards found throughout the independent garage sector.
“A huge congratulations to our finalists — and thanks to everyone who took the time to enter.”