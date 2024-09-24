Find out which areas of Northamptonshire have the most residents still entitled to winter fuel payments after means testing
The benefit was previously available for all pensioners to claim to help with high energy costs during the colder months.
The new Government won a vote to remove the payments at the beginning of September, as the new rules took effect last week. Millions of pensioners will now lose the benefit, however, the poorest will still be able to collect the payments.
According to the Government, pensioners will get a letter in October or November telling them how much payment they will get, if they are eligible. The benefit is worth £200 or £300 depending on age and will be paid in November or December.
These include people who get Pension Credit. The government believes there are around 880,000 people across the UK who may be eligible but are not claiming it.
The latest data from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show more than 12,500 people in Northamptonshire were claiming Pension Credits in February 2024.
Both West and North Northants had similar figures, with 6,388 claiming in the west and 6,142 in the north of the county.
The data also breaks Northamptonshire down into 91 areas known as middle-layer super output areas (MSOAs). These usually have populations of between 5,000 and 15,000 people.
Of these, Kettering Town & West had the most Pension Credit claimants with 341, storming ahead of Central Wellingborough in second with 245.
You can see how many people are still eligible for Winter Fuel Payments and where your area ranks below.
The number of people claiming Pension Credit across Northamptonshire by Middle-layer Super Output area (MSOA) in February 2024 according to DWP figures:
- Kettering Town & West: 341
- Central Wellingborough: 245
- Burton Latimer, Broughton & Mawsley: 236
- Rushden East: 228
- Corby Kingswood: 219
- King’s Heath & Spencer: 211
- Rushden West & North: 205
- Kettering Avondale Grange: 204
- Irthlingborough: 203
- Billing & Riverside: 202
- Corby Lodge Park: 198
- Victoria & Isebrook: 197
- Daventry Central: 197
- (Northampton) Town Centre & Semilong: 195
- Irchester, Wollaston & Bozeat: 179
- Queensway: 177
- Cliftonville & Rushmere: 176
- Upton & West Hunsbury: 173
- Westone: 169
- Raunds: 168
- Higham Ferrers: 167
- Blisworth, Roade & Yardley Gobion: 167
- Croyland: 166
- Thrapston & Brigstock: 165
- Corby North: 164
- Lodge Farm: 164
- Kettering South: 161
- Rixon: 160
- St David’s: 158
- Desborough: 156
- Blackthorn & Lings: 154
- Corby Village & Weldon: 152
- Sunnyside: 152
- Earls Barton & Great Doddington: 149
- Kingsley Park & Racecourse: 149
- Oundle, Warmington & Titchmarsh: 147
- Walgrave & Moulton: 147
- Boothville & Spinney Hill: 147
- Stornton & Sixfields: 147
- Kettering Central East: 146
- Rowlett, Gretton & Cottingham: 142
- Little Billing: 142
- Eastfield: 138
- Rothwell: 137
- St Michael’s Road: 137
- Overstone Lodge & Rectory Farm: 136
- Briar Hill & Hunsbury Hill: 136
- Finedon, Isham & Harrowden: 135
- Long Buckby West & Weedon: 134:
- Thorplands & Round Spinney: 134
- Towcester East & Paulerspury: 134
- Phippsville: 132
- Brickhill: 130
- Delapre: 129
- Daventry South & Southbrook: 121
- Corby Town: 119
- Ringstead, Woodford & Stanwick: 114
- Middleton Cheney & Chipping Warden: 113
- Kingsthorpe: 112
- Abington: 109
- Harpole, Kislingbury & Bugbrooke: 109
- Rushden South: 107
- Cogenhoe, Hackleton & Denton: 107
- Towcester West & Blakesley: 107
- Deanshanger, Potterspury & Old Stratford: 105
- Brackley South: 105
- Kettering Brambleside: 103
- Snatchill: 97
- Brackley North: 97
- Braunston & Crick: 96
- Cotton End, Brackmills & Hardingstone: 96
- Great Oakley and Danesholme: 93
- Brixworth & Spratton: 90
- Woodford Halse, Byfield & Staverton: 90
- Kings Sutton, Greatworth & Evenley: 90
- Moulton: 89
- Boughton: 88
- Geddington, Rushton & Stoke Albany:87
- Kettering East: 87
- Redwell: 86
- Daventry North: 85
- New Duston East: 84
- King’s Cliffe, Woodnewton & Easton: 79
- Long Buckby East & Ravensthorpe: 77
- Barton Seagrave: 69
- Clipston, Naseby & Yelvertoft: 68
- East Hunsbury: 68
- Silverstone, Syresham & Helmdon: 65
- Wootton & Collingtree: 63
- New Duston West: 52
- Abington Vale: 34
