Find out what's on at Rushden Lakes during February 2024 including half-term activities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to Rushden Lakes have plenty to look forward to this month aside from the usual shopping or heading out for dinner.

Bosses at the popular retail and leisure development have released details of what’s on during February:

Love has arrived at the boardwalk

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's plenty on at Rushden Lakes during February, including posing for a picture by the love heart on the boardwalk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brimming with pink and red roses, the love heart has made a comeback on the boardwalk just in time for Valentine’s Day – the perfect opportunity for a snap with your loved ones!

Photos posted alongside the hashtag #MyRushdenLakes could be in with a chance of being featured on the Rushden Lakes social channels.

New loyalty programme at Browwow

Browwow has introduced a new loyalty programme where visitors earn one point for every £1 spent – you can then claim a Brow Tidy for 150 points and Biab Nail Art for 200 points.

Or for the ultimate pampering experience, accumulate 700 points for a gel manicure.

New saver prices at Cineworld

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experience the latest releases at Cineworld for £5.99, Monday to Wednesday – this is a saving of 50 per cent for film fans.

Bottomless pancakes at Bill’s

Head down to Bill’s every day between 3pm and 5pm where you can enjoy bottomless pancakes for £7.50.

Diners can choose from banana, butterscotch and hazelnut, or blueberry crumble pancakes.

Singing and vocal coaching event at Magazine Heaven – Monday, February 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unleash your singing potential with Sophie Garner, an experienced vocal coach and choir leader.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or looking to enhance your skills, Sophie believes everyone has the right to experience the joy of singing.

The event is taking place at Magazine Heaven on February 19 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 per head – reserve your spot by calling Magazine Heaven on 01604 438844.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities at the Nene Wetlands – from Monday, February 19 onwards

From drop-in crafts to family bushcraft sessions, make a mug bird feeder or build a bird box, there’s something for everyone at Nene Wetlands.

Pre-booking is required for all activities and prices vary.

Adult supervision is necessary for participation, and Wildlife Trust BCN members can enjoy exclusive discounts on selected events.