Find out what Wellingborough's most popular takeaway choices are, according to Deliveroo
Burgers and butties are in the top five
If you’ve ever wondered what people in Wellingborough like to order when they have a takeaway, we have the answers!
Deliveroo has more than 60 restaurants in the town signed up to deliver to your door when you don’t fancy cooking, with 6.30pm on a Friday being the most popular time to order.
A spokesman for Deliveroo told the Northants Telegraph: “Since its launch in Wellingborough, more than 60 restaurants have signed up to the platform.
"Deliveroo has created work for more than 100 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders who deliver your food which is cooked fresh to order and delivered to your door within 30 minutes.”
Scroll down to see what the most popular dishes for Wellingborough takeaway fans are according to the food delivery service.