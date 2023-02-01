Find out what Wellingborough's most popular takeaway choices are, according to Deliveroo

Burgers and butties are in the top five

If you’ve ever wondered what people in Wellingborough like to order when they have a takeaway, we have the answers!

Deliveroo has more than 60 restaurants in the town signed up to deliver to your door when you don’t fancy cooking, with 6.30pm on a Friday being the most popular time to order.

A spokesman for Deliveroo told the Northants Telegraph: “Since its launch in Wellingborough, more than 60 restaurants have signed up to the platform.

"Deliveroo has created work for more than 100 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders who deliver your food which is cooked fresh to order and delivered to your door within 30 minutes.”

Scroll down to see what the most popular dishes for Wellingborough takeaway fans are according to the food delivery service.

1 . The Golden Arches A double cheeseburger from McDonalds is the top takeaway choice for people in Wellingborough Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Chicken tonight? Boneless Banquet from KFC came in at number two Photo: File picture Photo Sales

3 . You can't beat a butty! A sausage and bacon butty from Don Millers Bakery came in as the third most popular choice Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Wake up and smell the coffee A caffè latte from Starbucks was the fourth favourite takeaway choice Photo: Starbucks Photo Sales