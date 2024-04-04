Find out more about full and part-time jobs at Rushden Lakes recruitment event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone looking for a new job or to re-energise their career is invited to a recruitment event at Rushden Lakes this month.

The Crown Estate and the Department of Work and Pensions are holding a career and recruitment event at Rushden Lakes on Wednesday, April 17 from 10am to midday near the Cineworld entrance.

Entry is free.

Rushden Lakes is holding a recruitment event later this month

The event aims to help job seekers and those looking for the next step in their career find new opportunities with Rushden Lakes’ retailers, restaurants and leisure operators.

Both full-time and part-time positions are available at various stores including M&S, Next, Wildwood and Lago Lounge.

Candidates from all backgrounds including those with health conditions, disabilities and accessibility needs are welcome.

Details about vacancies at Rushden Lakes are available online – those currently advertising include Frasers, Decathlon and Nando’s.