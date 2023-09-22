Find out about full and part-time jobs at Rushden Lakes as part of career and recruitment event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jobseekers are invited to a career and recruitment event at Rushden Lakes next week.

Anyone looking for a new job or to ‘re-energise their career’ is invited to the event taking place from 10am to midday on Wednesday, September 27 at the retail and leisure development.

Working in partnership, The Crown Estate and the Department of Work and Pensions are holding the event in the Leisure Terrace, Floor 1, near the Cineworld entrance.

Entry is free and no need to book.

A spokesman for the event said: “The event aims to help jobseekers and those looking for the next step in their career find new opportunities with Rushden Lakes’ retailers, restaurants and leisure operators.

"Both full-time and part-time positions available.

"We welcome candidates from all backgrounds including those with health conditions, disabilities and accessibility needs.

"We look forward to seeing you.”