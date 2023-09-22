News you can trust since 1897
Find out about full and part-time jobs at Rushden Lakes as part of career and recruitment event

The event is taking place next week
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Jobseekers are invited to a career and recruitment event at Rushden Lakes next week.

Anyone looking for a new job or to ‘re-energise their career’ is invited to the event taking place from 10am to midday on Wednesday, September 27 at the retail and leisure development.

Working in partnership, The Crown Estate and the Department of Work and Pensions are holding the event in the Leisure Terrace, Floor 1, near the Cineworld entrance.

The career and recruitment event is taking place at Rushden Lakes on Wednesday (September 27)The career and recruitment event is taking place at Rushden Lakes on Wednesday (September 27)
Entry is free and no need to book.

A spokesman for the event said: “The event aims to help jobseekers and those looking for the next step in their career find new opportunities with Rushden Lakes’ retailers, restaurants and leisure operators.

"Both full-time and part-time positions available.

"We welcome candidates from all backgrounds including those with health conditions, disabilities and accessibility needs.

"We look forward to seeing you.”

Full and part-time positions are available at retailers including Next, JD, 360 Play and Jamaica Blue.

