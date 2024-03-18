Final push for Easter egg donations to Northamptonshire children as Mother Christmas hopes to smash target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Generous county residents have been busy donating chocolate eggs ready for the big spring celebration day – but there’s still time to treat needy children this Easter.

Every year Northamptonshire’s children’s champion Jeanette Walsh, aka Mother Christmas, swaps her famous red suit for fluffy ears to give children choc-filled fun.

Easter eggs have been rolling into the annual appeal organised by the former social worker, best known for the county’s festive gift appeal for the area's most needy children.

Mother Christmas has been busy collecting donations/Jeanette Walsh

Setting a 5,000 target, so far she has collected and delivered 3,819 Easter eggs.

She said: “There’s still time to donate – there are children out there who, without help, may not have an Easter treat. I grew up in care and know what it’s like to have absolutely nothing. I would really like children from disadvantaged families to have a little a little bit of normality, like their friends. I’m hoping that the same amazing generosity shown at Christmas will spread some more joy this Easter."

People can donate Easter eggs to Jeanette's appeal at drop-off points at:

- Nando's restaurants in Corby, Kettering, Rushden Lakes and Northampton

Eggs collected in Wellingborough /Jeanette Walsh

- North Northamptonshire Council offices in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

- Wicksteed Park in Barton Road, Kettering

Donations should be dropped off as soon as possible.

Jeanette will then distribute them to the social services staff across the county who look after children including the Leaving Care Team and the Special Guardianship Team.