Final day today for Northamptonshire village shop as owners set to bid farewell to unit in The Square
Daisy & Dot has occupied a spot in The Square since moving from The Yards in Kettering in summer 2019, and after six years in the village, its owners have taken the decision to move on. Today (July 31) will be its last day in the village.
A post on the business’ Facebook page reads: “Well the final day of Daisy & Dot the Shop has arrived. After telling people for the first time around a year ago that this was a possibility, I never thought the day would actually come.
“But here we are and I would just like to say - A massive thank you for your incredible support over the years, it really does mean the world to us. It's been a privilege to serve you and your patronage has meant the world to us.
"The good news is that we are not disappearing forever, we are moving forward as an online only shop. We are rebranding and relaunching with a new fresh look, and will be called Rocket & Be.”
The business will be ‘naturally transitioning' to its online shop, Rocket & Be, from tomorrow (August 1), where a range of home and garden accessories will be available.
Daisy & Dot’s half-price sale is on until the shop closes for good at 5pm.
