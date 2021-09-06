Final consultation on Cottingham Neighbourhood Plan

Residents of Cottingham have their final chance to comment on the parish's neighbourhood plan.

Consultation on the plan - prepared by Cottingham Parish Council with the help of the community and submitted to North Northamptonshire Council - has now started and closes at 5pm on Friday, 8 October 2021.

The plan sets out detailed local planning policies to help shape and guide development within the designated neighbourhood plan area for Cottingham, which covers the whole of Cottingham Parish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cottingham

A previous consultation on the draft plan took place in November and December 2020, which has helped shape the plan to this final version.

This final stage of consultation is different to the previous consultation, because all comments should relate to whether the plan as submitted meets the ‘basic conditions’ as set out within planning legislation. All comments received will be sent on to an independent planning inspector who will assess whether the plan has been prepared in accordance with the relevant regulations.

Cllr David Brackenbury, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve reached the stage of being at a final version of the plan which will act as a blueprint for development in the village up until 2031.

“Our villages are one of our key assets so it’s essential that change is managed in such a way to maintain their unique character.”

An initial consultation day was held on May, 11 2019, with more than 50 people sharing their thoughts about the parish and what the neighbourhood plan should consider.

Working parties identified policies needed to deliver the plan, looking at areas such as housing, the environment, community facilities, employment and transport.

The plan sets out Cottingham Parish Council's vision for the parish up to 2031 - a timescale deliberately chosen to mirror that of the local plan.

The vision includes:

• Development reflects the general character of the village, with its conservation area, and in line with both local and national strategies and as far as possible to ensure that development meets locally identified need and the requirements of a 'green'” economy ensuring a high quality communication network.

• Traffic and parking issues are managed to ensure the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders, walkers as well as motorists.

• Locally appropriate employment is welcomed

• The green environment is protected from inappropriate development

• Community facilities meet local need and are accessible to all.

Cllr David Howes, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for rural communities and localism, said: “Current legislation allows local people to have a greater say about what happens in the area in which they live.

“A neighbourhood plan sets out policies that meet the needs of the community whilst having regard for local and national strategic planning policies.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “It’s important that local, rural communities help shape where they live as they have a keen understanding of their area. I would encourage as many people as possible to have their say to make sure the Plan is best set to deliver.”

The Neighbourhood Plan, supporting documents and details of how to respond, are available to view on the neighbourhood planning pages of the council’s website (https://www.corby.gov.uk/home/planning-and-building-control/planning-policy/neighbourhood-planning).

Hard copies are also available to view at Corby Library at The Corby Cube during normal opening times.