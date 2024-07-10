‘Final arrangements’ being made by council to secure an operator for the W8 service between Wellingborough and Bozeat
North Northants Council is making final arrangements to secure an operator for the W8 service – which also runs through Wollaston – after the previous provider gave notice on running the route.
The new provider would pick up operating the council-subsidised service on July 29 – the date the current contract is due to cease.
Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “This is a vital route for many people. Connecting our communities, especially the rural ones, is essential for keeping people in touch and to help the economy.
“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to work with another bus company to help find a solution and we’re committed to making sure the service will not be interrupted - demonstrating our commitment to bus services in the area.”
Grant Palmer Ltd had been providing the service from Wellingborough to Wollaston and Bozeat until 2021, when it was suddenly withdrawn after the firm could no longer run the service. Following the news, the W8 service received a funding package of just over £14,000 from NNC.
Council leader Jason Smithers said: “We’re committed to keeping communities connected, which has multiple benefits all round for our residents and for businesses.
“It’s great that we’re able to step in and find a new provider and our aim is to be able to do this without a gap in service.”
