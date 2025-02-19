'Fill these holes' pleads Kettering resident after child cyclist injured

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A child has been thrown off their bike after hitting a series of potholes in a Kettering street.

Reported to the authorities via the Fix My Street section on the North Northants Council website a resident has pleaded with the authority fill the holes in St Anthony’s Road ‘as a matter of urgency’ before anyone else is seriously injured.

According to the anonymous report the child, who had been wearing a helmet, came off their bike after hitting the largest of the ‘hazardous’ potholes, leaving them with cuts and bruises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report said: “There are approximately 10 potholes including two very large deep ones. A child on a bicycle today was thrown off their bike after hitting the largest one.

The potholes on St Anthony's Road, Kettering/National WorldThe potholes on St Anthony's Road, Kettering/National World
The potholes on St Anthony's Road, Kettering/National World

"This caused cuts and bruises but luckily they were wearing a helmet.

"Please can you come and fill these holes as a matter of urgency before another child or person is seriously injured or worse.”

In response, North Northamptonshire Council acknowledged the report of the fault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An automated message said: “Officers will now investigate the concerns and this may take up to five working days.”

Potholes in St Anthony's Road, Kettering/National WorldPotholes in St Anthony's Road, Kettering/National World
Potholes in St Anthony's Road, Kettering/National World

Visiting the scene the NorthantsTelegraph found the series of potholes close to the junction with St Theresa’s Road – one of the holes had grass growing inside it due to its longevity.

The street on the Ise Lodge estate is a patchwork of mends and it is hoped a new currently technique being trialled by North Northants Council (NNC) may provide longer-lasting fixes.

A spokeswoman for NNC said: “As part of our commitment to improving local roads, NNC is trialling a new repair method that, if successful, could be rolled out across North Northamptonshire to provide longer-lasting fixes."

Related topics:KetteringNorth Northants CouncilNorth Northamptonshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice