'Fill these holes' pleads Kettering resident after child cyclist injured

A child has been thrown off their bike after hitting a series of potholes in a Kettering street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reported to the authorities via the Fix My Street section on the North Northants Council website a resident has pleaded with the authority fill the holes in St Anthony’s Road ‘as a matter of urgency’ before anyone else is seriously injured.

According to the anonymous report the child, who had been wearing a helmet, came off their bike after hitting the largest of the ‘hazardous’ potholes, leaving them with cuts and bruises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “There are approximately 10 potholes including two very large deep ones. A child on a bicycle today was thrown off their bike after hitting the largest one.

The potholes on St Anthony's Road, Kettering/National World

"This caused cuts and bruises but luckily they were wearing a helmet.

"Please can you come and fill these holes as a matter of urgency before another child or person is seriously injured or worse.”

In response, North Northamptonshire Council acknowledged the report of the fault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An automated message said: “Officers will now investigate the concerns and this may take up to five working days.”

Potholes in St Anthony's Road, Kettering/National World

Visiting the scene the NorthantsTelegraph found the series of potholes close to the junction with St Theresa’s Road – one of the holes had grass growing inside it due to its longevity.

The street on the Ise Lodge estate is a patchwork of mends and it is hoped a new currently technique being trialled by North Northants Council (NNC) may provide longer-lasting fixes.

A spokeswoman for NNC said: “As part of our commitment to improving local roads, NNC is trialling a new repair method that, if successful, could be rolled out across North Northamptonshire to provide longer-lasting fixes."