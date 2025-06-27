Fill in drinking survey to help North Northants Council shape future alcohol support services

North Northants residents are being urged to fill in an online survey about their drinking habits as the council looks to shape future alcohol support services in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Northamptonshire Council's public health team is looking for help to design and shape future alcohol support services which best meet the needs of locals.

They are asking for residents to complete a short anonymous and confidential online questionnaire on the council’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The multiple-choice questions centre around drinking frequency, consumption and behaviours.

Cllr Barry O'Brien Health and Leisure executive member for North Northants Council/National World

Cllr Barry O’Brien, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for health and leisure, said: “The public health team is keen to hear from people living across North Northamptonshire to help us gain an insight about people’s drinking behaviours and patterns, including the reasons people choose not to drink alcohol. “Your views will be included in an alcohol needs assessment which provides valuable insight into how alcohol use, misuse and dependency is impacting the local population's health and well-being with additional evidence gathered from data provided by local and national partners, stakeholder views and research. “Your responses will be carefully analysed and combined with other data to guide decisions about funding, service improvements, and future planning.

"All answers are anonymous, and no-one will be able to identify you from your responses."

The team is also keen to have an insight into locations where residents consume alcohol and where they buy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also looking to discover if challenges including ‘Dry January’ or ‘Going Sober for October’ are successful in the area and whether or not they have a longer-term effect.

Key to the survey are also questions around possible harmful drinking and where residents might currently turn to if they feel they need support.

Residents’ feedback will inform and support future planning and design of alcohol support services and help them understand levels and patterns of people’s alcohol intake which can vary significantly between different populations, compare the local results with national surveys and take ‘effective action’ on alcohol-related harms as well as identify ‘key priorities’ for improving services and planning future support.

Click here to take part in the survey – closing time is 11.59pm on Sunday, July 27, 2025.