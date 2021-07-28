Fight in Kettering park may have been filmed on mobile phones

A fight involving a man and four teenagers in Kettering may have been filmed on mobile phones and police investigating the incident are asking for help in tracking down witnesses.

The incident that took place in Mill Road Park between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, July 24, with the man involved having 'visible injuries'.

A group of three teenagers were seen - all aged between 13 and 16 years old - and police believe there should be several people who saw what happened.

A spokeman for Northants Police said: "Police officers in Kettering are appealing for witnesses following reports of a fight between a man and four teenage boys in the town’s Mill Road Park.

"Officers believe the park would have been busy at the time of the incident, which took place between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, July 24, and would therefore like to speak to anyone who can help identify all those involved.

"The incident is also believed to have been filmed on mobile phones, and officers are appealing for anyone who has a copy of this footage to please get in touch as a matter of urgency.

"It is believed the man would have had visible injuries as a result of the incident. He is described as white, 5ft 10in, of a medium build with light brown hair. He was wearing knee length beige shorts and long socks.

"The group of boys were all aged between 13 and 16, and of a slim build. Three of the boys were white. One wore black jeans, white trainers and was bare chested.

"Another was wearing a dark blue T-shirt and tracksuit bottoms, a black baseball cap and light-coloured trainers. The fourth boy was black and was bare chested. He was wearing black shorts and white trainers.

"The rest of the group were white boys. One wore black jeans, white trainers and was bare chested. Another was wearing a dark blue T-shirt and tracksuit bottoms, a black baseball cap and light-coloured trainers."