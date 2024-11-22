Festive concert by Cransley Hospice Community Choir coming to Kettering venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kettering’s Cransley Hospice Community Choir will perform at their annual Christmas concert as they bring Songs for the Festive Season to the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weekly rehearsals for their seasonal musical offering will culminate on Monday, December 9, at the Salvation Army Citadel, in Rockingham Road, Kettering.

Formed in 2015 following the success of the Sing for Cransley fundraising events, The Cransley Hospice Community Choir has raised more than £30,000 for the Kettering hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Choir member Delys Cooper said: “Without the support of audiences buying tickets and making donations, the concerts would just be dress rehearsals and the choir are forever grateful for their constant support.

Cransley Hospice Choir perform at the Salvation Army Citadel in Kettering

"As always, all proceeds go directly to the hospice to support the exceptional work that they do, both in the hospice itself and in the 'at home' service.

“The choir is on the brink of its 10th anniversary and we really want this next year to be a bumper year of fundraising for such a worthy cause.”

Doors open at 7pm at the Salvation Army Citadel, with the concert starting at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased from the fundraising office on 03000274040 or the hospice shop on 01536 414343.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year the choir performs two main concerts – summer and winter – to showcase their current repertoire, and are proud to feature the talents of young and upcoming musical stars. In addition to these events, performances also take place on a smaller scale at various locations such as St Pancras Station in London and The Lighthouse Theatre.