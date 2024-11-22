Festive concert by Cransley Hospice Community Choir coming to Kettering venue
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Weekly rehearsals for their seasonal musical offering will culminate on Monday, December 9, at the Salvation Army Citadel, in Rockingham Road, Kettering.
Formed in 2015 following the success of the Sing for Cransley fundraising events, The Cransley Hospice Community Choir has raised more than £30,000 for the Kettering hospice.
Choir member Delys Cooper said: “Without the support of audiences buying tickets and making donations, the concerts would just be dress rehearsals and the choir are forever grateful for their constant support.
"As always, all proceeds go directly to the hospice to support the exceptional work that they do, both in the hospice itself and in the 'at home' service.
“The choir is on the brink of its 10th anniversary and we really want this next year to be a bumper year of fundraising for such a worthy cause.”
Doors open at 7pm at the Salvation Army Citadel, with the concert starting at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased from the fundraising office on 03000274040 or the hospice shop on 01536 414343.
Each year the choir performs two main concerts – summer and winter – to showcase their current repertoire, and are proud to feature the talents of young and upcoming musical stars. In addition to these events, performances also take place on a smaller scale at various locations such as St Pancras Station in London and The Lighthouse Theatre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.