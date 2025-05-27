Female cyclist threated and robbed by gang armed with knife after being dragged off bike in Corby walk

A female cyclist has been threated and robbed by gang armed with a knife after being dragged off a bike in Corby.

The woman was cycling home along Westwood Walk on the Beanfield estate when three people – two men and a woman – dragged her off her bike between 6.25am and 6.40am on Friday, May 16.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have captured two men and a woman around the Westwood Walk and Cottingham Road area, on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after a woman cycling home was threatened with a knife and robbed by three people in Westwood Walk, Corby.

“The incident occurred between 6.25am and 6.40am on Friday, May 16, when the woman in her 30s was pulled off her bicycle and threatened with a knife. She handed over her cash and the offenders walked off towards Cottingham Road.

“Two of the offenders were white man, aged 30 to 40 years old, between 5ft 5 and 8ins, and of a slim build. They were with a white woman in her mid-30s, about 5ft 3in and of a slim build. All three were wearing dark clothing.”

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/Wa7aF and https://orlo.uk/48xla – quote incident number 25000282012 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person quickly.