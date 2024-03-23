Fee-fi-fo-fun as Wicksteed welcomes beanstalk-inspired climbing frame to popular Kettering theme park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Jack and the Beanstalk climbing frame designed by Northamptonshire schoolgirl is set to be officially opened this weekend at Kettering’s Wicksteed Park.

The launch event will mark the completion of the park’s @play heritage project, which was supported by a grant of £2,089,800 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Designed by Mia Opoku Agyeman from Northampton, it was manufactured by Kettering-based Wicksteed Leisure Ltd, with the help of funding from North Northamptonshire Council.

Mia and her family in front of her 'Jack and the Beanstalk' climbing frame at Wicksteed Leisure Ltd in Kettering/Wicksteed Park

The green climbing frame and slide combination, the winning design in the @play heritage project competition, has been installed on the top playground taking the place of the tyre swing.

Eleven-year-old Mia said she got the idea for the design because she had always wanted to play on a climbing frame that was made to look like a beanstalk.