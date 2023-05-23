Fatima Whitbread MBE visits Pen Green

Two-time Olympic medalist Fatima Whitbread MBE visited Pen Green today (Tuesday) to find out more about the key role they play in many aspects of family life.

The visit saw the former javelin champion meet with staff, children and families.

Fatima attended one of the drop-in stay and play sessions for up to four-year-olds, where she spoke to families about the importance of the centre.

Fatima said: “I’ve been astonished by Pen Green Centre. What they offer is a wonderful opportunity for young parents to walk in and have a safe environment for their youngsters.

“It is a place of belonging. Most of the mums that come here, feel like this is like their home and I can understand why because it’s a basic security net under them and we need more of these Pen Green centres.

“As a mum myself, had this been in my area, I would have definitely used the centre.”

Pen Green has recently lost 70 per cent of its funding for the children’s centre and 100 per cent of funding for the integrated services they provide beyond the nursery, after North Northants Council’s executive decided to cut the centre’s core funding.

Fatima said: “I think Corby really should be and probably are very proud of what they’ve got here but the council need to be proud about what this is.

“[The council] need to recognise how important that [Pen Green] is to the community.”

Fatima is passionate about supporting families and vulnerable children and has openly shared her own story of a profoundly difficult childhood.

Abandoned and left for dead as a baby, Fatima spent months in hospital suffering from malnutrition and subsequently spent her childhood in a series of children’s homes.

Despite facing such huge obstacles, Fatima channelled her energy into her love of sport and went on to become a world record holding Olympic athlete and one of the most successful British athletes of all time.

Fatima’s difficult childhood and her determination to overcome adversity have made her a role model for many young people. She has also been a vocal advocate for children in care and has used her platform as a public figure to raise awareness about mental health issues.