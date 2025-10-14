Father and son given suspended jail sentences for running illegal Irthlingborough scrap metal site

A father and son duo who were running an illegal scrap metal site in Northamptonshire breaking environmental laws have been given suspended jail sentences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an investigation by the Environment Agency Henry Thomas Allen, 73, and his son Lee Allen, 37, both of Station Road, Irthlingborough, both received prison sentences of six months suspended for 18 months at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (October 10).

The pair were ordered to pay £5,000 each in costs plus a victim surcharge of £128 as well as undertake 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to operating without an environmental permit and handling waste in a manner likely to cause pollution.

A6 Scrap Metal Ltd in Station Road, Irthlingborough/Google

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “We hope this case will send a clear message that we do not hesitate to take action to protect the environment and bring perpetrators to justice.

“These people operated the site without the required permit which, as well as undermining the regulatory regime, also had an impact on lawful waste operators.”

The court was told that the Environment Agency had designated a scrap metal business in Station Road as a site of concern for ‘a number of years’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located next to the River Nene, the site did not have the correct sealed, foul drainage system and contained large quantities of scrapped vehicle parts.

A6 Scrap Metal Ltd Station Road, Irthlingborough /Google

Motor vehicle waste included batteries, tyres, gas cannisters, fridges, freezers and motor vehicle fluids such as fuel, oil and battery acid. This was stored on bare ground without the correct, sealed, drainage system with a working interceptor.

The company was instructed to remove the unpermitted scrap metal on the land, but the Environment Agency continued to receive complaints that new waste was being treated and stored.

Officers visited the site and on several occasions provided advice, guidance and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offences took place between January 24, 2021 and February, 24, 2023.

A6 Scrap Metal Ltd Station Road, Irthlingborough /Google

Sarah Dunne, the Environment Agency’s Solicitor Advocate, told the court that officers had made every effort to work with the Allens to bring the site into compliance with environmental law. This included guidance regarding the storage and treatment of motor vehicle waste.

However, in spite of this advice, the company continued to accept, deposit and store large quantities of waste metals including end-of-life vehicles. They also became uncooperative with Environment Agency officials.

After a court warrant was gained, Henry Allen was arrested with support from Northamptonshire Police. Drone images showed the scale of the waste on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told that the father had a long history of non-cooperation with the Environment Agency. He had been served with a warning letter.

Though his son was made sole director of the company, the court was told this was nothing more than a paper exercise.

Sentencing both Allens, His Honour Judge Mayo said they had undermined lawful waste operators.

He said: “If you breach the orders, it’s simple, there is a custodial sentence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who suspects a company is operating illegally can call the Environment Agency on 0800 807060 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To check if a waste carrier is genuine visit https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/index.