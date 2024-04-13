Fast start for Wellingborough welder as Elijah forges his own path at local manufacturer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Finding a place in a competitive industry is an achievement in and of itself, but to take the skills you’ve learned and use them to truly thrive is quite another feat.

For some, their passion will lie in creative arts, and for others it may be rooted in telling new stories and representing communities at their local newspaper (on shelves every Thurdsay!). However, one man at Wellingborough manufacturing company Metal Craft Industries UK Ltd has found his calling in engineering, taking to it like a milling machine to soft steel.

Elijah Fearon started his role as a welder and fabricator at the Finedon Road Industrial Estate business six months ago, and bosses insist he has already made a positive impact.

Managing Director Reg Larkin is pleased with his progress. He said: “Elijah’s path is one of a craftsman, there are skills you cannot develop from the classroom but through life and work and Elijah’s positive nature, his teamwork and his keen focus on quality are invaluable to us.”

The manufacturing sector typically uses apprenticeships to give training on the job, but Elijah instead took the path of working for a variety of small fabrication companies, working in a diverse array of industries, learning through experience.

The skills Elijah has learned are invaluable to the company’s manufacturing of stainless products including catering equipment, sinks, tables, trolleys for retail stock replenishment and also warehouse equipment.

Elijah said: "I've always been drawn to creating things with my hands. The precision and artistry of welding and fabrication captivated me from a young age."

"Technology is evolving rapidly, and so are the demands for quality products."