One of the fastest growing toy brands in the US has signed an agreement to sponsor with Corby-based skatepark, Adrenaline Alley.

Launching on Kickstarter back in 2020, Gel Blaster aims to get people away from their gadgets and into the great outdoors to play, going head-to-head in fun, fast-paced shootouts with gel-based blasters.

In return for Gel Blaster’s support, Adrenaline Alley will provide the brand with exclusive promotional opportunities within the venue and on digital platforms.

BMX Rider, Charlie Allen, does a ‘no-hander’ at Adrenaline Alley over a freshly painted Gel Blaster logo

A Gel Blaster is a rechargeable blaster that shoots water-based beads or ‘Gellets’ that burst on impact. Think airsoft but with no pain, stain or clean up.

Mandy Young MBE DL, Adrenaline Alley’s co-founder and chief executive, said: “Amidst the escalating operational expenses associated with managing a facility of our scale, we are always extremely grateful to collaborate with organisations that support our charitable cause and contribute to our sustainability.

“This means we can continue to have a positive impact on the lives of so many. It also helps us make ongoing enhancements to the venue and provide an ever-improving visitor experience.

“Gel Blaster is a wonderful brand for us to form a partnership with as our missions are closely aligned. Both entities focus on promoting active lifestyles through fun and exciting activities for all ages and abilities.”

Steven May, UK country manager for Gel Blaster, said: “We are delighted with this multi year partnership with Adrenaline Alley, it signals the start of our push into the action sports category with our immersive play brand.

“We launched with Adrenaline Alley at the Halloween All-Nighter event where we had over 750 action sports enthusiasts participate in Gel Blaster battles in our arena and never had less than 50 people in the queue, highlighting that this really is a fun, family activity. We are looking forward to being present for future activations”.