Fashion show event to raise funds for heart screening in memory of Kettering girl Miriam

A fundraising fashion show and shopping event will be held in memory of a Kettering teenager who died from an unexplained cardiac arrest.

Miriam Lee was just 17 when she died in August 2016, the day after she received her AS-Level results.

Since then her family have been raising funds for charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and have secured enough money to offer 80 young people a free heart screening in March.

And next month they’ll be raising even more cash with an event at Kettering Arts Centre, based in St Andrew’s Church in Lindsay Street, hoping to be able to offer further heart screenings to try and help pick up undiagnosed conditions.

Miriam’s mum Nicola said: “Our aim with this fashion show is to raise money to fund a heart screening day for young people.

"Twelve fit and healthy young people per week die of an undiagnosed heart condition. Through research and screening, CRY is working to identify conditions in young people that could result in sudden cardiac arrest so they can receive treatment to manage these conditions.

"We hope people will come along to pick up a few bargains, enjoy a drink and cake whilst supporting a great cause.”

Miriam went to Kettering’s Bishop Stopford School before moving to Brooke Weston Academy in Corby to study her A-Levels.

She was also a member of the Air Cadets and had previously told her parents that she believed in organ donation. As a result her liver, kidneys and pancreas were used to save or enhance the lives of four people and her family met a boy who was given the gift of life by Miriam’s donation.

The fundraising fashion show and shopping event in her memory will be held on Thursday, October 19, with doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

There will be a bar, raffle and cakes and clothing on sale will include items from brands including White Stuff, River Island, Next, Monsoon and more at up to 75 per cent off.