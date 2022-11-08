Kettering soprano Faryl Smith will sing God Save The King at a major sporting event for the first time this Sunday (November 13).

The 27-year-old singing sensation has performed the national anthem at Wembley and Twickenham for a number of years.

But this weekend’s rugby union Killik Cup clash will be the first time she has done so since King Charles III was proclaimed as Britain’s monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Faryl Smith

She will perform ahead of the match between the Barbarians and an All Blacks XV, which kicks off at 2pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and is live on Premier Sports.

She said: "I have been very fortunate to sing at many amazing sporting events over the past 15 years.

"I am honoured to be singing God Save The King for the first time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.”

Classical singer Faryl, a former Southfield School pupil, rose to fame during the 2008 series of Britain's Got Talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the popular TV competition she reached the final, having previously won 13 awards at the Eisteddfod in Kettering at the age of just 10.

Faryl had performed in several music festivals before starring in the ITV talent show, where music mogul Simon Cowell described her as “literally one in a million”.

In 2010 she was nominated for two Classical BRIT Awards, becoming the youngest artist ever to receive a double nomination.