Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the kindness and generosity of the people of Corby with a reverse Advent calendar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the start of November, Corby Green Party launched a reverse Advent calendar Christmas appeal for Corby Home-start.

They asked the local community to donate food items and gifts to help families in need and they say they have had a ‘fantastic’ response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by Green Party members Lee Forster and Paul Hopkins, they collected a total of 91 reverse advent calendars, many with personal messages of goodwill attached.

Some of the donated items for the reverse Advent calendar

Lee said: “The cost of living crisis continues for far too many local families, we just wanted to help out as many as we could.

"We’ve been joined by groups of neighbours, students, families, as well as local businesses.

"It’s been a heartwarming experience seeing so many people in the community coming together and giving their support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Home-Start Corby said: “'Home-Start Corby would like to say a huge thank you to Lee and his fantastic team for all of their support and hard work for families this Christmas through their reverse Advent calander appeal.

The presents being delivered to Home-Start Corby

"We cannot express how much families were overwhelmed and moved by the generosity and kindness of the great people of Corby.

"Well done to all who made this happen and to all who donated.

"Please know you have made a special difference and the love and care you put into making each hamper has been appreciated.

"We wish you and your families a very Happy Christmas from all at Home-Start Corby.”