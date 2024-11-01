Kettering Town will travel to neighbours Northampton Town for Saturday's blockbuster FA Cup showdown and fans lucky enough to get a ticket have been asked to arrive early for the big match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sold-out match is bound to be busy so people attending the stadium by bus, bike, train or car have been told to plan ahead.

A spokesman for Northampton Town FC said: “There is plenty happening at Sixfields on Saturday, ahead of the 5.30pm kick off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please do arrive early as we are expected to be busy. Please also look to enter the turnstiles and to take your seats as soon as possible to avoid any delays particularly in the busy fifteen minutes prior to kick off.

Poppies fans up for the cup Kettering Town FC Vs Fulham in the FA Cup, January 2009

"While we will do all we can to ensure smooth and efficient entry in to the game, ticket and security checks must take place and arriving late may mean you miss kick off.”

Turnstiles will open at 4pm but ticketholder must sit in their allocated seat.

Due to a clash with a local firework display, the north gravel car park will be open but the Duston Mill car park is not available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Saints will be opening Car Park D from 3pm for parking at £5 per car – postcode NN5 5JT – on a first-come-first-served basis.

Kettering Town FC /Peter Short with inset Northampton Town FC/Pete Norton

Fans travelling on KTFC supporters coaches leaving from Latimer Park, can use free parking from 10am in the Alumasc car park.

The clubhouse will be open and coaches will leave at 3pm.

On arrival at Sixfields, there is an outside bar for away fans from 3.30pm outside the south side of the stadium. Fans will not be allowed re-entry or access to the outside bar once in the stadium.

Northampton Town FC's annual service of remembrance will take place at the Walter Tull Memorial at 4.30pm outside the ground, with a period of silence inside the stadium prior to kick off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ticket office is open for collections until 2.30pm (ID required), and from the ticket collection point opposite the ticket office from 2.30pm onwards.

Anyone under the age of 14 will not be permitted to attend a fixture without an accompanying adult. Any concessions may be asked for proof of age or disabled helper status

Click here for more information.

The match will be shown live on BBC 2 and commentary will be on BBC Radio Northampton. The Northants Telegraph will have a live blog running throughout the build-up and during the match which you can follow online.