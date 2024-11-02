North Northamptonshire Council's Reform UK leader signs official joint letter saying Home Office asylum policy creating a ‘them and us mentality'

Teenage boy’s bike stolen at knifepoint in Corby park by balaclava-wearing robbers

News you can trust since 1897

Poppies fans at the FA Cup first round game at Northampton Town Photo: Alison Bagley

Poppies fans at the FA Cup first round game at Northampton Town Photo: Alison Bagley

Poppies fans at the FA Cup first round game at Northampton Town Photo: Alison Bagley

Poppies fans at the FA Cup first round game at Northampton Town Photo: Alison Bagley

Here’s all the pictures from outside Sixfields

Fans were in fine voice ahead of today’s Cobblers V Poppies FA Cup Round 1 game