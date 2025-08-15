Family’s VJ Day memories of Kettering WW2 'silent hero' sailor who joined up aged 13

The family of a Kettering man who joined the Royal Navy as a 13 year old and served during the Second World War have paid tribute to their ‘Grampy’.

Although not born in Kettering, Leslie (Les) Cook moved to the town after marrying a Cransley girl – his wartime penpal and sweetheart Joy Rowlett.

Les was the caretaker at Kettering Borough Council and of the museum (West Field and then Manor House), Art Gallery and Library for many years. His nickname was Cookie.

Granddaughter Laura Currie said: “Everyone has a story connected to the end of the war, and this is mine.

“Remembering VE and VJ Day means a great deal to me. My grampy served in the Royal Navy during World War II. Like many others, he was underage when he joined—just 13 years old when war broke out in 1939.

"He started as a boy sailor and served on the Arctic Convoys, where he endured brutal conditions. During one attack, all his teeth were removed in the ships operating theatre while it was under heavy fire.

“He spent VE Day aboard HMS Vengeance, anchored in Malta Harbour. That night, the ship lit up and sounded its horn in celebration. But the war didn’t end for him then. HMS Vengeance, an aircraft carrier, was sent to the Far East, regularly targeted by Japanese Kamikaze pilots while transporting Spitfires. VJ Day found him in Sydney Harbour, where the crew received the official news of Japan’s surrender.

“There was no time to celebrate. On VJ Day itself, HMS Vengeance was tasked with transporting Admiral Cecil Harcourt to Hong Kong, where he formally took command of the territory following the Japanese surrender. Japanese soldiers, stripped of their belts to prevent escape, surrendered in lines. Officers handed over their swords—symbols of a war finally ending.

“After stops in Sri Lanka and Singapore, the ship patrolled the Pacific before docking at Iwakuni, Japan—eight months after the atomic bombs had been dropped. My grampy and his fellow sailors visited Hiroshima and saw the devastation first hand.

“HMS Vengeance finally returned to England on August 12, 1946, but grampy continued his service in the navy for many years, eventually rising to the rank of Petty Officer.

“Like many of his generation, he rarely spoke about those years—only offering brief glimpses into what he endured. I’m deeply grateful for the few stories he did choose to share.

“It wasn’t all doom and gloom for him, though. He took part in the legendary ‘crossing the line’ ceremonies when his ship crossed the equator—full of mischief, tradition, and camaraderie. And perhaps most importantly, he ended up marrying his wartime pen pal—my grandma.

“Not bad for a lad who was adopted, couldn’t swim, had no teeth, and was only 13 years old when the war broke out.

“Grampy was born in 1927 and passed away during the Christmas Eve Carol Service at Kettering Parish Church in 2001, after suffering a massive heart attack. It was a poignant end for a man who had lived such a quiet but remarkable life.

“During the Second World War, the Royal Navy issued a call for pen pals to write to sailors. I believe the appeal was published in the Kettering Leader. Grandma—Joyce (Joy) Mavis Cook, née Rowlett—answered that call.

“Her letter eventually made its way into grampy’s hands, and so began their story. They became wartime pen pals and finally met in person when he was on leave. He travelled by train to Kettering, and they met for the first time on the steps of the Art Gallery.

"Their relationship blossomed through letters and short reunions during the war, and they married in Cransley Church in 1950.”

The family is incredibly fortunate to have Les’ wartime photo album. Each ship had a photographer on board who captured life at sea, and crew members could purchase the prints. Photos in the album offer a powerful window into his experiences.

Laura added: “Grampy rarely spoke about the war. When I was a little girl, he’d sing old Navy songs to my brother and me—some with rather colourful language! He had a signature ‘magic trick’ removing his false teeth, which were taken out on the ship while under fire.

“It wasn't until after his passing that we discovered just how involved he had been during the war and all the places he had been to. That was when we began to understand the full depth of his service.

“I’m immensely proud of him. Because he kept so much of it to himself, I see him as one of the ‘silent heroes’, even writing this brings tears to my eyes.”