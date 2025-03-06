Family tribute to 'brilliant dad' killed in Christmas Day collision on A6 at Rushden

The family of a man who died following a collision on the A6 on Christmas Day have paid tribute to him as a ‘brilliant’ father.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Maher, 30, died on December 25 after being struck by a vehicle while on foot near Rushden.

His family have now issued a moving tribute and photograph via Northamptonshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Danny was so many different things. He was sweet, supportive, and chilled, as well as really funny and sarcastic, he had a great sense of humour and everyone would have a laugh with him.

Danny Maher/ family picture

“He was so easy to talk to and get along with. There wasn’t a bad bone in his body and he would do anything for anyone.

“He had lots of friends, and having lived and worked in Rushden all his life, Danny was really well known and liked. His easy-going nature made it easy to be his friend.

“He was also so mature; he was principled with a really good head on his shoulders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Danny loved Formula 1 and football, and he loved gaming – especially anything involving cars. Working in quite active jobs, Danny enjoyed chilling out at home, watching TV, sports and gaming, especially F1 or Gran Turismo.

“But most of all, Danny loved his children and was such a great dad. He would do anything for them and even changed his job to make sure he could spend as much time as he could with them, doing the school run, getting their tea, playing with them, sharing his love of football and playing Minecraft together.

“He was really passionate about being a great parent and put so much of his time and energy into the children. He loved them all so much and did all he could to be there for them.

“He was a really supportive partner as well, always happy to help and listen, be there if I needed anything, and brilliant to have a proper laugh with. We laughed together every single day and I miss that so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes I feel I can’t breathe without him, and at others it’s like I haven’t had a chance to take in what has happened because life with children is so busy. I still feel like none of this is real, like he might just walk back into the house at any moment.

“Danny is always on my mind. There’s an image of his face burned into the back of my eyes so it’s like I can see him all the time.

“We will always miss him, especially the children. It’s so hard for them to understand he is gone forever. We will carry on playing and laughing and having fun together, remembering him by doing all the things he would do with them. He was such a brilliant dad.”