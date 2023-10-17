Family support charity receives £1,500 donation from Northamptonshire homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established in 1994, Home-Start Kettering is a local charity affiliated to Home-Start UK, and has supported tens of thousands of families who may be experiencing a range of difficulties, including struggling with their mental health, poverty, domestic abuse, illness or disabilities.

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

The charity is located near Barratt Homes Bertone Gardens development in Kettering and the donation will directly help support families in need by funding the recruiting, training and supporting 10 new home visiting volunteers.

Nikki Farrar-Hayton, Manager at Home-Start Kettering, said: “We were thrilled to receive the news that we had been chosen to receive this donation from Barratt Homes. We are a small charity and every donation makes a huge difference and helps us change the lives of local families.”

“What goes on inside a family determines the opportunities and life chances children have. Children who are raised in a stable, loving, family environment are more likely to have a positive and healthy future.

“Being a parent isn’t easy, and sometimes life can get in the way. Circumstances throw you off course and everything else can take a back seat. A young child caught up in this can miss out on the love, routine and stimulation that are so vital for their future.

“Home-Start helps families with young children deal with whatever life throws at them. It does this by supporting parents as they learn to cope, improve their confidence, and build better lives for their children.

“We work tirelessly for those we support, so it’s especially great to see our work recognised through donations such as these. Everyone at Home-Start Kettering, staff, volunteers and our supported families would like to offer Barratt Homes our most sincere thank you.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Home-Start Kettering a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“Home-Start's efforts align perfectly with Barratt Homes' values of building stronger communities and creating sustainable futures for families across the county.”

To find out more, please visit the website at Home-Start Kettering.