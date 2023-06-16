Family-run garden centre's bid to relocate to new Irthlingborough site set for green light

A plan to move a family-run garden centre business onto a new, purpose-built site is set to get the go-ahead next week.

Bosworth’s Garden Centre is currently based in Burton Latimer but wants to be able to build a new centre off the A6 in Irthlingborough.

Plan show the new garden centre, which would also have a cafe, would look to have up to 400 customers at peak times and 50 staff in total.

An artist's impression of the new site

A 194-space car park has been proposed for customers, with another 24-space car park for staff.

A bungalow and two brick agricultural barns would need to be demolished for the new centre at Litchfield Farm, which is currently unused.

The new garden centre would store and re-use clean rainwater from the roof in an underground tank, which would be used to water plants.

Any other surplus would run into the centre’s main sustainable drainage system.

The new centre would also have a renewable source of heating with a ground source heat pump and underfloor heating.

A planning document prepared by GSS Architecture for the garden centre said: “The proposed garden centre will offer a new and improved visitor experience and sits comfortably in the context of the surrounding area with appropriate massing and materials.

“This development will allow the family-run business to provide an improved offer whilst building on its fantastic reputation in the area.”

Irthlingborough Town Council said it has no objection to the project going ahead.

Four objections and three neutral comments were sent to North Northamptonshire Council.

Issues raised included concerns about noise and disruption during construction of the garden centre and the impact on air quality.