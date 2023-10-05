Family pays tribute to 'emotional and thoughtful' man who died following A45 incident in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a man who died in an incident on the A45 in Northampton has paid tribute to their “emotional and thoughtful” relative.

Now, his parents Robert and Beata, sister Karolina, and family, have written the following tribute to him.

The tribute says: “Losing Igor has been exceptionally hard. We try to carry on as normal but it feels impossible.

“He was always such a good boy – as a child growing up in Poland and then when the whole family moved to Northampton in 2006, we never had any problems with him.

“He got on well at school, relished family life and grew into a kind, emotional and thoughtful man who enjoyed fishing and was recently enjoying breeding spiders.

“Even when he moved out of the family home and became financially independent, most recently working for a car manufacturer in South Northamptonshire, he would visit us regularly and we remained very close.

“Some of our favourite memories spent with Igor are of the family holidays we would go on when he was a boy – to Egypt, Italy and Bulgaria. He enjoyed visiting the mountains and villages and it was great to share these times with him.

“No one should have to bury their son and the pain we feel is indescribable. Every day is a struggle but together we will ensure that Igor’s memory lives on.

“Finally, to Igor – thank you for the joy your life gave us. We love you and will always be grateful for the happiness you brought to our lives.”

