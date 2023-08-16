News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Family pays tribute to 'beautiful soul' who died following single car collision on A45 near Daventry

“His passing has left a big hole which will never be filled”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:52 BST

A family has paid tribute to their loved one who had a “good heart and beautiful soul” after he died following a collision on the A45 near Daventry.

Alex Salmons, from Weedon, died following a road traffic collision at 7.50am on Friday, August 11, when his blue Ford Fiesta left the carriageway close to Weedon Bec, for reasons not yet known. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, his family have released a tribute to the 25-year-old.

Alex Salmons died after a collision on the A45 near Daventry.Alex Salmons died after a collision on the A45 near Daventry.
Alex Salmons died after a collision on the A45 near Daventry.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The tribute reads: “The family are devastated at the loss of a wonderful grandson, loyal brother and loving son.

“Alex was kind, thoughtful and sensitive. He had a good heart and a beautiful soul.

“His passing has left a big hole which will never be filled.”

Police are still appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or police on 101.

Related topics:A45DaventryPolice