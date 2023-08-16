Family pays tribute to 'beautiful soul' who died following single car collision on A45 near Daventry
A family has paid tribute to their loved one who had a “good heart and beautiful soul” after he died following a collision on the A45 near Daventry.
Alex Salmons, from Weedon, died following a road traffic collision at 7.50am on Friday, August 11, when his blue Ford Fiesta left the carriageway close to Weedon Bec, for reasons not yet known. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Now, his family have released a tribute to the 25-year-old.
The tribute reads: “The family are devastated at the loss of a wonderful grandson, loyal brother and loving son.
“Alex was kind, thoughtful and sensitive. He had a good heart and a beautiful soul.
“His passing has left a big hole which will never be filled.”
Police are still appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or police on 101.