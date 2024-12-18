Albert Watts, a barber in Wellingborough since 1954 and a pillar of the community, passed away on December 7, and his wife Pat also sadly died on December 10.

Albert and Pat Watts both died at Park House Care Home in Wellingborough earlier this month, with tributes and condolences flooding in from people all over the town.

Albert and Pat’s daughter, Sharon Greenhalf, spoke on behalf of the family. She said: “He was very well-known in the town, he was a great character. He was a real gentleman.

“It makes me extremely proud of my dad and my mum, she was the strength behind my dad. Without my mum he wouldn’t have been where he was.

Albert Watts and his wife, Pat Watts

“As a family we’re incredibly proud and we feel so overwhelmed with all the wonderful comments that we’ve had for dad. People that used to work for him right back when they were young, we just feel incredibly proud.

“It’s lifted our spirits to read the wonderful comments. It’s truly helped us through what is a very difficult time.”

Albert spent time in the Navy, then went on to Leicester to train as a barber, having opened his first shop in Wellingborough’s Market Street in the mid-1950s.

Twice a president of Wellingborough Bowls Club in Hatton Street and a keen coarse and fly fisherman as part of Wellingborough and District Nene Angling Club, his hobbies often intertwined with his profession.

Albert Watts barber shop in Herriots Lane

Albert would go on to run a barber and fishing tackle shop in Midland Road, giving local men the chance to get a haircut while also picking up any fishing equipment, all under one roof. He then moved his business to 4 Herriots Lane, before settling in the barber shop across the road.

Albert Watts’ name still adorns the shop at 15 Herriots Lane which is still operating to this day. The business posted a heartfelt message on its Facebook page after Albert’s passing.

It said: “With heavy hearts we have to tell our customers that Albert Watts passed away this weekend. Albert was charming, funny beloved member of the community and we will miss him dearly.”

Commenters have been quick to share condolences and happy memories for a man described as a ‘local legend’, ‘one of life’s true gentlemen’, and ‘part of Wellingborough history.’

People have been offering their memories, too, of Pat, fondly remembering her as ‘a wonderful, feisty lady’ and ‘an amazing light that shone so brightly.’

A joint funeral will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at Wellingborough Crematorium at 1pm, for anyone that wishes to attend.