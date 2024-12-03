Family of man who died in collision on A4500 near Earls Barton pays tribute to 'loved by all' Lewis Armour

The family of Lewis Armour, who was killed after being struck by a Ford pickup on November 24, has issued a tribute after his passing ‘left a great hole’ in their lives.

Lewis’ family praised the father of four as a ‘mentor, a role model and an inspiration.’

In a statement given to Northamptonshire Police, they said: “Lewis was a son, a brother to six, a father to four beautiful children aged 14, 13, seven and 19 months old, and the longtime partner of 17 years to their beautiful mother.

“Lewis was loved by all and touched the hearts of people he met throughout his life. His brothers and sisters loved his cheeky banter and Alex, his sister, was his go-to confidante for everything.

“He worked hard, turning his hand to many skills to provide for his four beautiful children.

“Lewis was a loving father adored by his four beautiful children, who were inspired by him. Lewis will be missed by all our family, friends and those that ever had the pleasure of meeting him.”

Aged 35 and from the Kettering area, Lewis died after being hit by a black Ford pickup in Main Road, close to the junction with Wellingborough Road, at around 1.55am the morning of November 24.

A 60-year-old man from Wellingborough has been arrested in connection with the incident, and released on bail pending further enquiries.

The family added: “Lewis was taken suddenly and unexpectedly from us. His passing has left a great hole in all our lives.

“His children have sadly lost a daddy, a mentor, a role model and an inspiration. Going forward, they and the whole family can now only rely on the sweet memories we all have.

“We would like to thank all those who helped and looked after Lewis at the scene, and all those who continue to help with support for the family through these very difficult times.”