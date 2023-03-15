Family of Kettering Guide Dog fundraiser Daphne Sharman thank her hometown for support

The family of a dedicated Kettering fundraiser for Guide Dogs have paid tribute to her tireless efforts helping a cause close to her heart.

Often seen in her hometown with her guide dog, Daphne Sharman died peacefully at home surrounded by her family last December.

To carry on her legacy of helping people living with sight loss, her family have thanked the people of Kettering for supporting her fundraising.

Daphne Sharman with one of her guide dogs

Grandson Ryan Batty said: “On behalf of Daphne, her family would like to thank you, the people of Kettering, for whatever role you played in her life, whether you were a friend, someone who supported her charity work, or maybe you simply stopped to speak to her in the street and pet her dogs, you all played your part in Daphne Sharman’s story of almost 93 years well lived."

Daphne, the youngest of five children, was born on New Year’s Eve 1929. Her father, Bert ‘Skinner’ Mableson and her grandfather, William Mabelson (who spelt their surnames differently) both played for the Poppies.

It was an act of kindness that launched Daphne into fundraising for others in her position.

Ryan said: “In 1963, the Evening Telegraph reported that her former co-workers collected over £80 through weekly raffles, which they donated towards the cost of training a guide dog for Daphne.

Daphne Sharman

"This kindness enabled her to regain her independence and over her life she had six guide dogs in all, who were a familiar sight to the people of Kettering.

"She in turn raised funds for Guide Dogs for the Blind over a 25-year period, helping to collect thousands of pounds with the assistance of local school children, Womens’ Institutes, pubs, clubs and businesses.”

Daphne Sharman died just two weeks short of her 93rd birthday.

Ryan added: “In her final years, Daphne would comment that many of her pals had passed on and there would soon be no one left to attend her funeral. But I am happy to report that Warkton Church was packed to the rafters with people coming to pay their final respects to her.”

Daphne Sharman in 1988 with Latimer School pupils

Every hour, another person in the UK goes blind. Recent figures show it cost £34,600 to breed and train a single guide dog.