Family of Baggies fan Gray Crick end decade of fundraising having donated £64,000 to Cransley Hospice

When the Crick family lost their son and brother Gray to cancer, his loved ones came together to support the hospice that cared for him.

In the decade after his death, Gray Crick’s family and friends raised £64,000 for Cransley Hospice Trust in his memory.

Hosted at Rushton Cricket Club ‘Crickfest’ has seen fundraisers take part in a cricket tournament – his loved ones meet every year to raise a glass of cider in his honour.

The Crick family

Gray’s brothers, Rob, Rick and Paul, said: “Gray was only 33 when his life was cut short. He was the life and soul of every day, putting a smile on everybody’s faces and making them laugh. His funny sense of humour, personality and love of life was contagious. Family and friends meant everything to him and was what he lived for. Once we had lost him, we were always going to bring people together for events to celebrate his life.

“We gather at our family home for his birthday and all share Strongbows and food. A house full of family and friends, just as he would want it.”

In December 2011, the Crick family received the devastating news that Gray had terminal cancer. He was admitted to Cransley Hospice in March 2012 for three weeks of care.

His brothers said: “Gray and our family lived in this amazing little place where Gray received all the love and care of the extraordinary people that work there.

Gray Crick

“We couldn’t think of a better place for him to have been. The love and care shown to Gray, and all our friends and family, was nothing short of incredible.

“One of the afternoons we filled the TV room to watch a football game together. On another occasion Gray fancied a Strongbow, so one of the staff members went out to the local shop to get one. Little moments like that meant so much. All the nurses and staff went way above the call of duty and care. The passion shown was heartwarming.”

Gray spent his last few days at home. He died on March 25, 2012, with his family around him.

His brothers said: “Our hearts were shattered but every piece was filled with treasured memories.”

Dean Joy and Kev Bott, organisers of Crickfest and friends of Gray’s, held the tenth and final Crickfest last year which took the total to £64,000.

The events have been enjoyed and loved by many people in the community as well as friends and family from the local area and beyond.

Dean said: “Highlights have been the late-night dance parties in the tents, and outdoor gigs from local bands and performers with guest appearances from Kazabian, Rolling Stones tributes and the Madness tribute band which were amazing.

“Gray would be so proud of his parents, brother and all friends and family for the hard work and enjoyment that has been had by all in his honour.

“One of the biggest highlights for me was seeing the Cricks win the cricket competition - twice lifting the trophy with their West Brom shirts on for Gray. Very moving.”

