Family life motivates Rushden mum as she celebrates losing 6st in 45 weeks

A Rushden slimmer has shared how family life was the inspiration for her weight loss journey.

Debbie Gunn tried numerous diets in a bid to be healthier and happier, but nothing seemed to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her desire to start a family was another reason for trying to lose weight, but despite the joy of welcoming daughter Molly into the world, the pregnancy left Debbie at the heaviest she had ever been.

Debbie before and after losing 6st in 45 weeks

A family holiday proved to be the pivotal moment when Debbie decided enough was enough and she needed to slim down for good.

Here is Debbie’s weight loss story in her own words: “Like so many others I have tried diet after diet in my search for a body weight that would give me a healthy lifestyle and self-esteem.

"Walking hand-in-hand with me was a yearning for a child but medical complications became a barrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I suffered six miscarriages which prompted treatment involving daily injections, steroids and other medical must-haves but eventually my husband and I were able to hold our baby – Molly.

Debbie before and after losing 6st in 45 weeks

"Even this marvellous outcome came at a cost – I gained 7.5st and was the heaviest I had ever been.

"I probably thought I was happy and content as my husband Pete and I were enjoying our lives with Molly and watching her develop day-by-day as she headed towards the bundle of life and fun she is today.

"Circumstances always change and I was offered a position working in an architectural practice in 2021 which required the family to relocate and I think we all know how stressful that can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nevertheless all was still well but nothing should be taken for granted as I found out while on holiday in August of 2022.

"All the family enjoys camping and Cornwall called - our car was packed and off we set to enjoy our annual holiday.

"Setting up camp is always a chore but last year it was more than that - it was so incredibly hot putting the tent up and I felt exhausted with sweaty clothes sticking to me and my feet swelling almost as I looked at them.

"Last year my size 20 shorts fitted snuggly but now these and my T-shirt felt tight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We headed off to the beach, I stood videoing my husband and daughter playing in the sea and then I took photos from different angles.

"I took one of the water lapping over my feet and then stared at it for such a long time, staring at my shadow that I had captured, a big shadow in the sand of me.

"How had I got to this size and not done anything about it.

“I should be in the water with my family, not wanting to sit on the blanket under the umbrella because I was too embarrassed of my size.

"That was it, never ever would I feel this way and to confirm this my ring door caught my profile of the real me at a real time as to what I looked like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I joined SW and met my consultant Leanne who talked me through the process, how it worked and, if I followed her guidance, that my expectations of weight loss could be achieved.

"Her positive and encouraging approach filled me with hope and that there definitely was light at the end of the tunnel.

"I set out on my journey and along the way my hopes started to materialise as week by week the scales started to smile at me as the pounds slipped into obscurity.

"My progress was supported by other group members who shared their stories and fed me anecdotes of their SW life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I thought would be a chore slowly became a way of life and I now embrace every meeting.

“This has been an incredible journey for me, I have learnt so much about good foods, portion control, tips and tricks I can take with me wherever I go and can do this while enjoying whatever food I would like within the plan.

"Believe in your consultant, believe in your group and above all believe in yourself and rewards will happen.

"I couldn’t have done this without Leanne and my wonderful family at home and in group but I have never been so happy and confident as I am today and I owe this entirely to SW.”

Debbie has lost 6st in just 45 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She attends the Rushden Wednesday night group at Rushden & Higham Rugby Club with Leanne, who said: “Debbie started her weight loss journey with me as a fellow member back in August 2022.

"Since becoming her consultant and friend I have had the pleasure of watching her journey develop week by week.

"Her determination to reach her goal is both inspiring and motivating and the level of support she shows others is incredible.

"I am so very proud to be Debbie’s consultant and there is no better feeling than seeing one of my members literally change their future for the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Debbie is a joy to have in group, she’s part of the family and her smile just lights up the room when she walks in and I’m sure every member in group would agree with me.”

Slimming World is currently looking for new consultants to join the team in the area.