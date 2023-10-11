News you can trust since 1897
Family in Corby create garage Christmas grotto to raise money for charity

Time slots for the grotto are available to book now
By Callum Faulds
Published 11th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
A family in Corby have transformed their garage in Staffa Walk into Santa’s grotto and will be holding sessions to raise money for charity.

The grotto has been created by Vikki Fairhurst and her family with the hopes that they can raise some money for Zachary’s Shack.

Zachary’s Shack is a charity that provides breaks at Butlins for children with life-limiting illnesses.

Santa and one of his elves at the Christmas grotto in Staffa WalkSanta and one of his elves at the Christmas grotto in Staffa Walk
The charity is close to the heart of the family, as it was one they used themselves before their son Zak sadly passed away last year.

Vikki said: “We happened to lose our son last year, Zak, who we always did the Christmas lights for at Lodge Park, we always did it for him because he loved them. So last year my friend's nephew said, ‘let’s do a Santa’s grotto’.

“A charity we’ve used in the past, Zachary’s Shack, had asked my husband and if we’d like to do some fundraising for them, so we decided we’d do that. So we’ve now set up a Christmas grotto in our garage, it’s all been turned into a log cabin.

"We’re doing it for my son as well, to keep his memory going.”

A family picture taken prior to Zak's passing. At the front: Vikki Fairhurst (left), Zak (right). At the back from left to right: Zak's uncle John, Zak's dad James, Zak's sister Hannah, and Zak's gran ElmaA family picture taken prior to Zak's passing. At the front: Vikki Fairhurst (left), Zak (right). At the back from left to right: Zak's uncle John, Zak's dad James, Zak's sister Hannah, and Zak's gran Elma
For £9.50 per child, they’ll be able to go and see Santa, who will give them a token and the children will receive a selection box and a book.

After the children have seen Santa, they’ll be able to go through to Vikki’s back garden, which they’re calling ‘Candy Cane Lane’. In Candy Cane Lane there will be a marquee, where the children can get a drink and a sweet treat and take part in Christmas activities.

Time slots for the grotto are available to buy now, the dates for which are December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22 and 23.

On December 10, they’ll be holding a session for SEN children.

Their house at Christmas last yearTheir house at Christmas last year
On the starting date (December 1) they will be doing a Christmas lights switch-on where they will be selling some hot chocolate and mince pies, money from this will also go to Zachary’s Shack.

Tickets must be booked in advance. To book, contact Vikki Fairhurst on 07919 284394 and to find out more visit Vikki’s Facebook page: Zak’s WIsh for Zachary’s Shack.

Related topics:Corby