Family-friendly half-term activities at Rushden Lakes prove popular

Hundreds of children enjoyed the half-term fun on offer at Rushden Lakes.

Rushden Rangers and The Lakes Kids Club proved to be a big hit at the popular retail and leisure development last week.

Bosses say both activities provided about 300 children with fun, engaging and educational entertainment during the school break.

In collaboration with The Wildlife Trust, fan-favourite Rushden Rangers returned on Wednesday, February 19 to celebrate the destination’s feathered friends.

People flocked to book onto the themed activity trail, which included bird spotting, feather identification and learning how to make spaces safer for these creatures.

The sell-out activity also included the making of an all-natural bird feeder to take home.

Due to the activity’s popularity, Rushden Lakes has confirmed that Rushden Rangers will return for another one-off special this April.

The sessions will be centred around beavers to celebrate the destination welcoming a family of eight beavers to the Nene Wetlands earlier this month.

Donna French, Rushden Lakes centre manager, said: “We’re always delighted to host educational activities for local families.

"We understand it can be a struggle for parents or carers to find suitable activities for little ones during the school break so we aim to provide additional options here at Rushden Lakes.

"During the recent half term holiday, it was great to welcome back familiar faces and returning families to the kids clubs, many of which tied the activity in with enjoying retail therapy, a spot of lunch and various other leisure activities at our destination.”

On Tuesday, February 18 and Thursday, February 20, budding gardeners headed to the Leisure Terrace to join The Lakes Kids Club.

While sporting a mini-green apron, little ones got creative while participating in craft activities, including decorating a wooden wind chime, personalising a terracotta hanging pot and accessorising a porcelain flowerpot.

Those with green fingers were encouraged to book one of the pot decorating experiences as the activity included getting their hands dirty while planting seeds.

