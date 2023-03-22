News you can trust since 1897
Family and friends help Dora celebrate her 100th birthday at Raunds care home

Her secret to a long life includes a drop of brandy in her tea!

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:48 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 09:48 GMT

A Raunds woman has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends with a party at her care home.

Dora Hewitt, from Upper Dean in Huntingdonshire, welcomed her family to Ashfield House care home in Raunds for a party which included entertainment from James Lebec.

Dora, who has lived at the home since 2018, joined the Women’s Land Army at 19, during which she marched in Bedford in front of Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret.

Happy 100th birthday to Dora!
During this time, she met Leslie – who became her husband – on a cycle ride.

Dora is a proud mother of two daughters, grandmother to seven, great grandmother to 15 and great-great grandmother to four.

Lizzie Plummer, manager of the Shaw Healthcare-operated home, said: “All residents and staff had a fantastic time celebrating Dora’s 100-year milestone.

“When we asked her what her secret is to a long life, she said hard work, holidays to Spain and a drop of brandy in a cup of tea.

"We wanted to make the day as special as possible for Dora and receiving a card from the King was really the icing on the cake.”

Ashfield House is operated by Shaw healthcare and provides residential care for up to 40 people including those living with dementia.

