Family and friends dress as Santa for 5K fundraising walk around Wellingborough
Family and friends have completed their annual Santa walk for a good cause.
Graham Campbell of Wellingborough teamed up with his nearest and dearest and dressed in red and white for the fundraiser.
Graham told the Northants Telegraph: “Every year I walk a 5K route around Wellingborough with friends and family dressed as Santas.
"We do this to raise funds for Rainbows Hospice for children and the young.
"This year, there was 16 of us walking together.
"It was great to see so many smiley faces and people tooting their horns.”
They have raised £365 so far.
And Graham added: “The Crown public house in Senwick Road let us use their car park and also gave us free tea and coffees to warm us up when we finished.
"One of their customers also gave us a generous donation – what kind people.”
You can add to the festive fundraiser by visiting their JustGiving page.
For information about Rainbows, visit the charity’s website.