'Fame' comes to Corby as area's best young stage actors warm up for their latest show

Weldon Amateur Theatre School is putting on its next show at the Cube later this month

The spotlight is set to shine on the talented performers from Weldon Amateur Theatre School (WATS) as they bring the sensational ‘Fame the Musical’ to life at The Core theatre.

Youngsters from WATS are following on from recent successes School of Rock, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and Sister Act by bringing the stage adaptation of the hit 1980s film to the theatre in the Corby Cube.

WATS has been at the forefront of delivering theatrical experiences for people from across Corby and Weldon for the past decade, nurturing the talents of 80 members between the ages of four and 21.

Members of Weldon Amateur Theatre School are preparing for their latest show 'Fame'.

With a reputation for high-quality, large-scale productions, the theatre school continues to draw aspiring thespians from the local community, and has a waiting list of more than 60 eager performers hoping to join the company.

‘Fame the Musical’ has a gripping narrative following the journey of ambitious young artists navigating the challenges and joys of pursuing their dreams at New York City's High School of Performing Arts. Audiences will be enthralled by the rollercoaster of emotions, triumphs, heartbreaks, and enduring friendships that unfold onstage, all underscored by iconic tunes like Fame, I Want to Make Magic, and Bring on Tomorrow.

The iconic musical is scheduled for Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28, with performances at 1:30 pm and 6:30 pm each day.